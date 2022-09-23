Robert Ferguson Observatory and Sebastiani Theatre team up to provide a fun and educational evening.
Sebastiani Theatre and the Robert Ferguson Observatory have teamed up to provide a fun, science-based evening for families in Sonoma County. On September 26 at 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre will show the movie Interstellar. To round out the evening, Robert Ferguson Observatory’s docent, Sam Cena, will give a live preshow presentation about black holes. To sweeten the deal even further, Harvey’s Gourmet Donuts will provide Interstellar donuts for free. This event is part of a series of science-based films combined with live presentations and discussions that Sebastiani Theatre is offering this fall.
“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to bring some astronomy education to the public,” says Stephanie Derammelaere, Executive Director of the Robert Ferguson Observatory. “Combining a fact-based presentation with a fun science-fiction movie about space makes this a fun event for all ages.”
Interstellar is an epic science fiction film from 2014 that is set in a dystopian future where humanity is struggling to survive. The film follows a group of astronauts (led by Matthew McConaughey) as they travel through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new home for earth’s inhabitants. In the movie, McConaughey's character navigates his ship into the supermassive black hole called Gargantua. While new discoveries have been made about black holes since this movie was made, Director Christopher Nolan and his visual effects team strove for scientific accuracy in Interstellar, going so far as to hire theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate Kip Thorne as a consultant.
The preshow presentation about black holes will give the audience some up-to-date information about what black holes really are and how they work, to set the stage for the movie to follow.
Sam Cena is a frequent presenter at public and private events at the observatory. His presentations, ranging from black holes to the James Webb Telescope, to The Fermi paradox and Drake equation, and more, delight visitors of all ages as he makes sometimes complicated scientific theories interesting and easy to understand.
To purchase tickets for this event, visit www.sebastianitheatre.com. For those visitors who get inspired to study the stars further, they can visit the Robert Ferguson Observatory located in Kenwood during one of their public star parties or other classes and events. Information can be found at www.rfo.org, and tickets can be purchased at www.rfo.simpletix.com.
About Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) –
Robert Ferguson Observatory is run by the Valley of the Moon Observatory Association, a 501(3)(c) non-profit, and has offered outreach-based astronomy and science programs to the public for almost 25 years. RFO is almost all-volunteer run and typically serves about 9,000 visitors annually. The observatory is in Sugarloaf State Park and houses a 40-inch reflector telescope, the largest telescope in Northern California that is accessible to the public; a robotic 20-inch research-grade, “CCD” telescope; and an 8”, two-meter-long refractor telescope. Like us on Facebook @RobertFergusonObservatory.
If you would like more information on this topic, please call Stephanie Derammelaere at 707.333.1331 or email sd@rfo.org.
