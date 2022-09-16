To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the California Public Utilities Commission has approved an all-services overlay for the 707-area code region.
The 707-area code serves all or portions of Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Trinity counties, and encompasses cities such as American Canyon, Arcata, Benicia, Calistoga, Clearlake, Cloverdale, Cotati, Crescent City, Dixon, Eureka, Fairfield, Ferndale, Fort Bragg, Healdsburg, Lakeport, Napa, Petaluma, Point Arena, Rio Dell, Rio Vista, Rohnert Park, Saint Helena, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Suisun City, Trinidad, Ukiah, Vacaville, Vallejo, Windsor, Willis, and Yountville. The new 369 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 707 area code.
What is an area code overlay?
An overlay is the addition of another area code (369) to the same geographic region as an existing area code (707). The overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or phone numbers, or how they make calls.
Customers will continue to dial 1+10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls, as they today, within and between the 707 and 369 area codes. Mobile phone customers will continue to dial either 10 digits or 1+10 digits.
Ukiah
Santa Rosa
Who is affected and when does the new 369 area code become effective?
Beginning February 1, 2023, customers in the 707-area code region may be assigned a number in the new 369 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Customers receiving the 369-area code will be required to dial 1+10 digits for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 707-area code do today. Mobile phone customers receiving 369 numbers may dial either 10 digits or 1+10 digits.
What will customers need to do?
Customers in the overlay region should:
Continue to dial 1+10 digits for all local calls, including calls within the same area code.
Continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, customers, and others.
Ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 369 area code as a valid area code and continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers.
Some examples are: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless or cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors and/or other similar equipment. Check items such as websites, personal and business stationery, printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags to ensure the area code is included.
What will remain the same?
Telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.
The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
What is a local call now will remain a local call.
Customers will continue to dial 1+10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls. Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511. 611. 711 or 811 if those are currently available in the community.
Who may customers contact with questions?
If customers have any questions regarding information provided here, they should contact their local service provider. Customers may also visit the California Public Utilities Commission website at https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/707areacode.
