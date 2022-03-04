Rohnert Park, CA (94927)

Today

Windy with a few showers early then clear overnight. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers early then clear overnight. Low around 35F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.