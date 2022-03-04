The Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a debris fire up against a building located at 955 Stony Point Road. A full structure fire assignment was dispatched to the call consisting of three engines, one ladder truck and one Battalion Chief. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in four minutes to find a pile of debris consisting of wood pallets and other items burning up against the back corner of a Rite Aid store. The fire had broken through exterior glass windows and doors and was spreading into the rear storage area of the building. The fire had already extended to a nearby wood dumpster enclosure.
Firefighters initiated a quick and aggressive fire attack. As the fire attack was beginning the commercial gas meter for the building failed from heat from the fire. An ensuing intense natural gas fire caused additional challenges for fire crews. Fire crews were able to extinguish the exterior fire and control the gas to the gas meter thus eliminating the natural gas fire. Fire crews forced their way inside the building and extinguished the fire in the storage area. The fire in the storage area had been kept in check by the fire sprinkler system inside the building which activated due to heat from the fire. The business was closed when the fire started.
Fire crews checked the store for occupants and found no one inside. The entirety of the store was filled with smoke and firefighters used smoke blowers to remove smoke from the building. Much of the retail business portion of the building suffered smoke and water damage.
Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $200,000. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.
A working fire sprinkler system in the building prevented the fire from spreading throughout the store and prevented an even greater fire loss.
