Count on me. Join us in our ongoing effort to help offset Sonoma County teachers’ out of pocket expenses for back-to-school preparation by donating most needed classroom supplies.
Shop our teachers’ wish list of most needed classroom supplies. Donate in person at our recurring pop-up events, online or at your nearest donation collection bin.
Assist us in collecting, sorting, organizing, and distributing donated supplies to our adopted teachers.
Partner with us by hosting a donation collection bin at your local store or office location.
Go to www.localrootsmakersmarket.com/count-on-me-program.
California teachers spend an average of $644 of their own earnings on back-to-school supplies annually. Only 1 out of 10 teachers are reimbursed by their school or district for these necessary job-related expenses. Help us offset our local teachers’ out-of- pocket expenses by donating most-needed supplies for their incoming classes this fall.
We are in need of new and unopened
Pre-Sharpened No. 2 Pencils
Ballpoint Pens
Dry Erase Markers
Washable Markers
Crayons
Colored Pencils
Construction Paper
Blunt-Tip Scissors
Smudge-Free Erasers
Post-It Notes
Staples & Paper Clips
Washable Paints
Paint Brushes
2-Pocket Folders
Spiral-Bound Notebooks
Copy Paper
Card Stock
Facial Tissues
Disinfectant Spray
Hand Sanitizer
Paper Towels
Clasp Envelopes
Binder Paper
Tape
Laminating Pouches
Highlighters
Command Hooks
Clip Boards
File Folders
Permanent Markers
Index Cards
White Labels
