Count on me. Join us in our ongoing effort to help offset Sonoma County teachers’ out of pocket expenses for back-to-school preparation by donating most needed classroom supplies.

Shop our teachers’ wish list of most needed classroom supplies. Donate in person at our recurring pop-up events, online or at your nearest donation collection bin.

Assist us in collecting, sorting, organizing, and distributing donated supplies to our adopted teachers.

Partner with us by hosting a donation collection bin at your local store or office location.

Go to www.localrootsmakersmarket.com/count-on-me-program.

California teachers spend an average of $644 of their own earnings on back-to-school supplies annually. Only 1 out of 10 teachers are reimbursed by their school or district for these necessary job-related expenses. Help us offset our local teachers’ out-of- pocket expenses by donating most-needed supplies for their incoming classes this fall. 

We are in need of new and unopened

Pre-Sharpened No. 2 Pencils

Ballpoint Pens

Dry Erase Markers 

Washable Markers 

Crayons

Colored Pencils 

Construction Paper 

Blunt-Tip Scissors 

Smudge-Free Erasers 

Post-It Notes

Staples & Paper Clips 

Washable Paints

Paint Brushes

2-Pocket Folders 

Spiral-Bound Notebooks

Copy Paper 

Card Stock 

Facial Tissues 

Disinfectant Spray 

Hand Sanitizer

Paper Towels 

Clasp Envelopes 

Binder Paper

Tape

Laminating Pouches 

Highlighters 

Command Hooks 

Clip Boards 

File Folders 

Permanent Markers 

Index Cards

White Labels

