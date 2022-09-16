Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse is extending its run of the musical, Cabaret, through October 16. A sold-out preview and first Sunday matinee, in addition to rapid ticket sales, prompted this decision. An extra 4 performances will be added to the month-long run. Tickets for the additional shows are available now.
Cabaret is a musical about an American novelist who travels to Berlin on the eve of 1930 in search of a story and authentic experience. He finds those things at the Kit Kat Klub, where partiers engrossed in entertainment ignore the Nazis’ rise to power and patriotism degenerates into racism.
An understudy performance of Cabaret has also been added to the calendar. The Sat., Oct. 1, matinee will give these cast members an opportunity to step into different roles. Cabaret’s “swing”, an offstage performer who will go on if an ensemble member is unable to do so, is Austin Aquino Harrison.
The Understudy Cast of Cabaret is as follows:
Grace Kent (Sally Bowles), Alexander Howard (Emcee), Izaak Heath (Clifford Bradshaw), Jacinta Gorringe (Fraulein Schneider), Peter Downey (Herr Schultz), Michael Hunter (Ernst Ludwig), Stephanie Fields (Fraulein Kost), Noah Bartolome (Max), Nafe Nafe (Customs Official) and Austin Aquino Harrison (Kit Kat Club Ensemble).
Added dates/times: Sat., Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., Fri., Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct.15 at 7:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
Understudy performance: Sat., Oct. 1 at 2 p.m., Preview Thurs., Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.,
opens Fri., Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., runs Thurs.-Sun. (see website for details)
Tickets: $28-$48, Understudy performance: $25.
