The Penngrove Social Firemen welcome everyone to come once again and enjoy some local BBQ and witness “the biggest little parade in Northern California” July 3 in Penngrove.
After the pandemic forced the Penngrove Parade to pivot in the last couple of years, the event returns in person to celebrate its 46th year.
“It started during the bicentennial. 1976 was the first parade, and it was in conjunction with celebrating the bicentennial. It's been going on ever since but the exception of two years because of COVID. Other than that, it hasn't missed a beat,” said Kim Hanson, the Penngrove Social Firemen secretary, who said that instead of the parade, they offered a BBQ drive-thru the last two years.
This year, the parade will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on July 3 on Main Street in downtown Penngrove. The parade will be followed by a BBQ, kids’ games and music by Train Wreck Junction, a Sonoma country-rock band, from noon to 4 p.m. in Penngrove Park at 11800 Main St.
There is no cost to attend the parade, but for those interested in BBQ, it is $20 for a full plate that includes half a chicken or some of their well-known pit beef.
“The pit beef is tradition. They have somebody come in, and they dig this big hole in the ground, and they wrap up the roast the day before in paper and twine. Then they put them in the ground at midnight along with a bunch of wood that's donated to them, and then they put these steel lids on top, and it cooks all night long. They take it out in the morning and slice it up,” Hanson said.
They will also offer beef sandwiches, oysters, hot dogs, and a full bar with beer donated by Lagunitas and Henhouse. 4H will also be there selling desserts and other refreshments, which they sell to benefit their organization.
The parade will consist of floats, tractors, horses, antique military jeeps, bands, and bicycle teams. Ron Goodlund and Court Pelton, the most senior members of Penngrove Social Firemen, will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshals.
No dogs or outside food or drink are allowed in the park.
This annual fundraiser is the largest hosted by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Proceeds help maintain the Penngrove Clubhouse, Penngrove Park and other local groups.
The Penngrove Social Firemen started as a nonprofit community organization created by volunteers of the Penngrove Fire Department. The group no longer has strong ties to the fire department, but they have grown into an organization of over 150 members whose primary goal is to support the community.
“They own the community center as well as the community park. This fundraiser is to offset their expenses that they have every month to maintain it. And it’s all done by volunteers,” Hanson said.
Every year, the day before the parade, on July 2, the Rancho Adobe Fire District hosts a pancake breakfast to benefit their department from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Rancho Adobe Fire Station at 11000 Main St. in Penngrove. This year the breakfast is free, but donations are welcome.
