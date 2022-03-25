Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Jared Huffman (CA-02) announced that Sonoma County is set to receive over $3 million in federal funding to provide local jurisdictions the tools necessary to reduce the risks of natural disasters, including wildfires and earthquakes. This funding comes from the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Resilience Planning and Public Services program which allocates $2,078,100 for Sonoma County and $1,000,000 for Santa Rosa.
For Sonoma County, the $2,078,100 includes:
• $500,000 for a Community Emergency Response Team Training
• $500,000 for a Community Resilience Center Needs Assessment
• $500,000 for a Community Education and Marketing Plan
• $374,500 for a Disaster Recovery Plan
• $203,600 for a General Plan Safety Update
For the City of Santa Rosa, the $1,000,000 includes:
• $500,000 for a Storm Drain Master Plan
• $500,000 for a Vegetation Management Education and Inspection Program
The California Department of Housing and Community Development established the Resilience Planning and Public Services Program to provide federal resources to local jurisdictions for the acquirement of public services needs and mitigation-related planning that will reduce the risks of three primary hazards: wildfire, flooding, and earthquake.
