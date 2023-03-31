Sonoma County’s Annual Yom HaShoah Commemoration will focus on the impact on students of hearing in-person survivor testimony, and its potential to heal divisiveness and intolerance in today’s world. This year’s event will be hosted via Zoom on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Peter Krohn, a local Holocaust survivor, will share his experiences, along with the words and voices of middle and high school students and their teachers about the impact of hearing an in-person Holocaust and genocide testimony in their schools. The commemoration will highlight the work currently being done by The Story Project and the Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide to carry forward the lessons of the Holocaust and other genocides.
The event will include musical performances, as well as candle lighting by Jewish and other Holocaust survivors, as well as those targeted by genocide.
Our intention is to honor all Holocaust survivors and transmit their legacy to younger generations in ways that are meaningful and empowering, and to provide a hopeful picture of the positive work that is being done behind the scenes, step by step, to heal divisiveness and intolerance in today’s world.
The program is free and open to the public, but registration by no later than April 13th is required. To register for the commemoration and receive the Zoom link, please go to the Sonoma County JCC website at: https://www.jccsoco.org/main/yom-hashoah-commemoration/
The event is being co-sponsored by Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County, Sonoma County synagogues, The Alliance for the Study of the Holocaust and Genocide, the JCC Alliance of North America, and other organizations.
For additional information call the Jewish Community Center of Sonoma County, (707) 528-4222
For more information go to socoyomhashoah2023@gmail.com.
