We are delighted to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 31st annual, multicultural, nonprofit, Cotati accordion Festival taking place August 20 & 21 in La Plaza Park in downtown Cotati, Ca.
Music at the festival will range from Conjunto, folk, jazz, Irish, Venezuelan, rock, classical, zydeco, western & more. The event will include a Jam Tent, a Zydeco Dance Party, a Student Stage, the Ray's Deli Stage, and two main stages, along with over 60 vendors including crafts, accordions, food, wine, and beer.
We are going to have an array of headliners such as the long-awaited return of Alex Meixner; the unparalleled Cory Pesaturo; our favorite Texan, Ginny Mac; the rocking Mad Maggies; Motordude Zydeco on the mainstage; Matthias Matzke of Germany; Sergei and Maria Teleshev; the international duo of Sam Reider and Jorge Glem; and the Free Reeds featuring Rob Curto and Corey Purcell; and so, so much more.
Plus, all the proceeds go to local nonprofit youth organizations, funding their music programs and outdoor education.
We also want to announce our new “Volunteer Page.” Sign up as a volunteer and receive a weekend pass to the festival, along with a ticket to the hospitality tent.
Tickets will be available online at www.cotatifest.com
$19 for one day ticket purchased in advance.
$28 or two-day ticket purchased in advance.
23 for a one-day ticket at the gate.
$32 for a two-day ticket at the gate.
$17 for one day senior discounted ticket purchased in advance.
$21 for one day senior discounted ticket purchased at the gate.
