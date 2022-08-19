The Active 20/30 Clubs from Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol donated a children's school shopping trip to Kohls in Petaluma on Saturday August 13 for approximately 125 children. They each were given a $150 gift card and backpacks containing school supplies such as flash cards, paper, pens, pencils, crayons, composition notebooks, highlighters, erasers, and binders from fundraising through the year.
Volunteers started out the day by providing a breakfast for the children of eggs, sausage, potato bars and orange juice.
The children were then partnered with an adult volunteer and allowed to go shopping with their gift cards in Kohls for clothes for the upcoming school year.
Volunteers were also on hand to give haircuts to any child that wanted one.
Active 20-30 U.S. & Canada® is a National service organization, made up of men and women in their 20’s and 30’s who have a passion for improving the lives of children in their communities. These emerging leaders serve local kids through hands-on work and fundraising.
With the money they raise, they are careful to adhere to the following principles when they donate to the community partners:
• The donation always benefits youth.
• It is preferable, though not mandatory, that the benefit be to needy or disadvantaged youth.
• The beneficiaries are residents of the greater Santa Rosa area which includes most of Sonoma County.
• There should be a preference for donations to applicants having relatively less access to funding from other sources.
• We prefer to accompany any monetary donation with a donation of time and effort by membership of the Club.
• Donations are preferred which will benefit large numbers of beneficiaries.
• We explicitly avoid donations which will be absorbed in significant part by the administrative overhead of an applicant.
• THE MISSION:
• Providing young adults an opportunity for personal growth, friendships, and leadership development while improving the quality of life for the underserved children in our communities
•The “pioneers” of service clubs for young men resided in Aberdeen, Washington, where Active International was started and in Sacramento, California City where 20-30 International was born.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.