Petaluma #30, Rohnert Park #656, and Sebastopol #63 are teaming up again this year for the annual Children's Shopping Spree! We are excited to have this event back in person this year! We need volunteers to take kids back to school shopping as well as volunteers to provide haircuts. We expect about 100 kids so 100 volunteers would be ideal, so each child gets assigned to an adult. All volunteers are welcome. Volunteers will be given a gift card to take one or more children shopping and then all kids will receive school supplies and a backpack after the event.
Please join us on:
Date/Time: Saturday, August 13, at 7-10:30 a.m. at 1363 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma.
What is Petaluma Active 20-30 #30?
Petaluma Active 20-30 is a group of men and women between the ages of 20 and 39 that want to impact the community by improving the quality of life of children while fostering personal growth, friendships, networking skills, and leadership development.
Please join us for our business meetings on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 7:00pm!
Sebastopol 20/30 Club is working with local businesses to increase membership and raise money for the children in need in West County. Men and women who live and/or work in West County (Sebastopol, Forestville, Monte Rio, etc.…) are invited to join us. Active 20-30 US & Canada provides young adults with an opportunity for personal growth, lifelong friendships and leadership development while working together to improve the quality of life for special needs children in our community. We encourage you to join us for a meeting and/or event to meet our members, find out who we are and how you can help your community. Call or e-mail us for more info. PO Box 927, Sebastopol or sebastopol2030@live.com. Call 707.348.2030 for more information.
A few things you should know
Annual membership dues are $150 per person; the new member packet is $37. Dues are pro-rated based on the date you join. Our business meeting is the second Tuesday at Community Market at 6:30 p.m. Membership requirements: Attend a combination of three (3) club activities
• Business meeting
• Social event
• Club visitation (visit another 20-30 Club meeting or event)
This is a co-ed club, for men and women 20 – 39 years old.
