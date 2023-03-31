Friday, June 8 and Saturday June 10th, at Rancho Feliz, Rohnert Park Rock the Block is an extension of Habitat's Aging in Place Critical Home Repair and Neighborhood Revitalization Programs. The programs seek to preserve low-income homeownership and improve the quality of life for low and middle-income homeowners. At Habitat of Sonoma county, our work includes critical home repairs, modifications, and now by investing in existing affordable homes.
Homeowners and their communities, we can make a greater impact in the neighborhoods we serve.
Contact Habitatsoco.org or call 707-806-8484. Volunteers and sponsorship opportunities available.
