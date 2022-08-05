• On Thursdays, kids ages 12 & under get into the fair for free!
• On Fridays, seniors 60 & up get into the fair for $1!
• Dress like a pirate on Friday, Aug 5 and get in for $5!
• Enter in Pirate Day events for free. (Talk like a Pirate, look like a Pirate and Tankard lift)
• Bring three items from Food Bank’s “most wanted” list and get in for $1. Tuesday, August 9th.
• Enjoy wildlife from tropical corners of the world with Pacific Animal Productions (Grace Pavilion) and Wildlife Wendy’s Tropical bird show (Hilltop stage).
• Enjoy one of our free headline concerts at Community Theater.
• Enjoy a free Clover ice cream cone. (1 p.m.-4 p.m.)
• On Fridays enjoy a $5 special from fair food vendors.
• Participate in the Watermelon Obstacle on Farmers Day for a chance to win a Yogurt Time gift card and ribbon.
