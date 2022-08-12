For those consumers out there who have been on the fence about refinancing their mortgage or buying a home because of concern of interest rates, pay close attention to the facts. The economic drivers of rates are a tell tale sign of what the future of mortgage rates look like. Inflation has driven mortgage rates up in the last months of 2022. This comes as no surprise. The Federal Reserve is increasing the Fed funds rate to slow down inflation and hopefully bring the economy to a more balanced situation. An added contribution the Federal Reserve is doing that works in opposition to lower borrowing costs is balance sheet run off. If we rewind the clock for the last ten years, the Federal Reserve had been buying mortgage-backed securities. The buying of those mortgage-backed securities put the full faith and guarantee of the US government making them less risky. The Fed just this year in 2022 has begun withdrawing from the markets, meaning selling off their securities. The full faith of the US government is no longer there as it relates to new mortgage-backed securities. So, on one hand of the spectrum interest rates have been rising and on the other end of the spectrum volume has diminished resulting in less origination.
Less origination means fewer loans being created which means not as many loans to run off the federal reserve’s balance sheet. When the Fed is done with their balance sheet runoff, and they’re done increasing the Fed funds rate to slow down inflation, mortgage rates will not only stabilize but more than likely will start to trend back down. Perhaps not back down to the levels of 2021 but back down into the mid 4 percent most likely. The reason for that is mortgage rates were at those levels from late 2009 all the way until 2019. 30-year mortgages in the mid fours are a healthy range for mortgage rates to remain in when the economic movement we’re experiencing ultimately comes to an end. Based on these elements it’s unlikely that we’re ever going to see 7 percent mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve is doing everything they can to control inflation. A byproduct of that is the US recession which means lackluster growth which means the bond market becomes a much more attractive vehicle for investors to place their money, resulting in driving mortgage rates lower over the course of time. If you’re thinking about purchasing a home or refinancing a mortgage and you can accomplish your objective with whatever the market will bear in relation to your cash, credit, and income. Take out the mortgage now, carry out your financial goal and you can always refinance that mortgage down the line when the market provides opportunistic numbers in the future.
Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.