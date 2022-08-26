When applying to purchase or refinance a home the mortgage company that you’re applying with is required to pull a copy of your credit report in order to issue a credit decision. Here are things you need to be aware of as it relates to your credit report and credit score from a financial services provider.
The reality is that not all credit reports are the same. A mortgage credit report, often called a tri merge credit report, is a blend of all three bureaus and is single handedly the number one most correct credit report available. It is more correct than anything that you might see, hear or read from a credit reporting service, from an auto loan company, or from a credit card company. After all this would make sense. A mortgage is the number one highest form of credit account you can get. It also has the biggest driver of upward momentum in your credit score by making your payments on time. As a result, most consumers are led to believe that when you apply for a mortgage and the mortgage company runs your credit score it automatically makes your credit score go down. That’s simply not the case, here is why.
The federal government wants you to shop for a mortgage. As a result, you have a 45-day window to apply with multiple mortgage companies. They can run your credit score multiple times within that 45-day period and there will be no adverse effect on your credit score. You must remember the mortgage industry has changed in recent years. It was 100 percent consumer driven. As a result, your credit score does not get set back when you apply for a mortgage. Here’s where things get murky. The credit reporting services specifically say that pulling your credit automatically tanks your credit score. Most companies are extremely clever and brilliant marketers. You must remember these are for profit companies. Their whole entire business revenue model is to keep and retain as many customers as possible. Leading you to believe that they are the naysayer about your credit reporting. Such companies do not supply mortgages, they provide credit reporting, which is quite different. So, if you’re using one of these credit reporting services, free or not, and you’re using that as the benchmark between what you think your credit score is and what the mortgage company says your credit score is, there is an automatic discrepancy. The credit report that you get from the mortgage company is the correct credit report to use and that should be the benchmark. If you’re subscribing to a credit reporting service and you have good credit, you’re wasting your money. Mortgage companies don’t have anything to gain by making your credit score go down. You have everything to gain by evaluating where you are financially as it relates to borrowing money in the form of a mortgage to buy or refinance a home. One of those elements that must be met is allowing the mortgage company to run a copy of your credit report.
Most mortgage companies will supply a complementary consumer copy of your credit report so you can do any touch up that you might need to as it relates to buying a home or good financial merit. However, if you are one of those consumers that is bought into the absolute belief that your credit score goes down when pulling your credit and you tell the mortgage company this that’s a red flag. The mortgage company probably sees thousands of credits reports a month and generally speaking when a consumer is that worried about their credit score there’s potentially other problems in the mix that they don’t want to share with the mortgage company. Maybe they have too much debt, their income is a little bit low in relation to the debt or their credit history is not all that great. Everyone must start somewhere. By trusting the mortgage professional to help you and guide you through the qualification process that is the first step. It’s the only way to go from where you are right now to where you want to go as it relates to mortgage and financing goals.
Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.
