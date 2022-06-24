What you should know about them.
Individuals hold about $2.5 trillion in annuity contracts; a tidy sum considering an estimated $12.2 trillion is held in all types of IRAs.
Annuity contracts are purchased from an insurance company. In exchange, the insurance company makes regular payments to the buyer — either immediately or at some future date. These payments can be made monthly, quarterly, annually, or in a single lump sum. Annuity contract holders can opt to receive payments for the rest of their lives or a set number of years.
The money invested in an annuity grows tax deferred. The amount contributed to the annuity will not be taxed when the money is withdrawn, but earnings will be taxed as regular income. There is no contribution limit for an annuity.
There are two main types of annuities. Fixed annuities offer a guaranteed payout, usually a set dollar amount or a set percentage of the assets in the annuity. Variable annuities offer the possibility to allocate premiums between various subaccounts. This gives annuity owners the ability to participate in the potentially higher returns these subaccounts offer. It also means that the annuity account may fluctuate in value.
Indexed annuities are specialized variable annuities. During the accumulation period, the rate of return is based on an index. Annuities have contract limitations, fees, and charges, including account and administrative fees, underlying investment management fees, mortality and expense fees, and charges for optional benefits. Most annuities have surrender fees that are usually highest if you take out the money in the initial years of the annuity contract. Withdrawals and income payments are taxed as ordinary income. If a withdrawal is made before age 59½, a 10 percent federal income tax penalty may apply (unless an exception applies). The guarantees of an annuity contract depend on the issuing company’s claims-paying ability. Annuities are not guaranteed by the FDIC or any other government agency.
Variable annuities are sold by prospectus, which contains detailed information about investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses. You are encouraged to read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money to buy a variable annuity contract. The prospectus is available from the insurance company or your financial professional. Variable annuity subaccounts will fluctuate based on market conditions and may be worth more or less than the original amount invested when the annuity expires.
Case Study: Robert’s Fixed Annuity. Robert is a 52-year-old business owner. He uses $100,000 to purchase a deferred fixed annuity contract with a 4 percent guaranteed return.
Over the next 15 years, the contract will accumulate, tax deferred. By the time Robert is ready to retire, the contract should be worth over $180,000.
At that point, the contract will begin making annual payments of $13,250. Only $7,358 of each payment will be taxable; the rest will be considered a return of principal.
These payments will last the rest of Robert’s life. Assuming he lives to age 85, he’ll eventually receive over $265,000 in payments.
Ken Weise, an LPL Financial Advisor, provided this article. He can be reached at 707-584-6690. Ken Weise is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC., a registered investment advisor. Sonoma County Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Advisors Group are separate entities from LPL Financial. The opinions in the material are for information purposes only.
