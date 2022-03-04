Higher than normal.
Medicare’s premiums and deductibles have seen a larger-than-expected rise this year. For example, Medicare Part B monthly premiums have risen to $170.10, a 14.5 percent increase. The deductible for Part B rose to $233. The Part A deductible increased to $1,556.
If you didn’t take advantage of the recent open enrollment period, you aren’t alone. According to a recent survey from MedicareGuide.com, 67 percent of beneficiaries hadn’t looked at their choices by mid-November, while the Kaiser Family Foundation discovered that 71 percent don’t review their options at all during the open enrollment period.
For many Americans, Medicare remains a vital program, keeping healthcare affordable. Open enrollment comes again from October 15 to December 7 of 2022, it is definitely worth your time to familiarize yourself with the changes and the options you might select for your coverage.
Ken Weise, an LPL Financial Advisor, provided this article. He can be reached at 707-584-6690. Ken Weise is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC., a registered investment advisor. Sonoma County Wealth Advisors and Strategic Wealth Advisors Group are separate entities from LPL Financial. The opinions in the material are for information purposes only.
