With interest rates as high as they are consumers want adjustable-rate mortgages for payment relief. If you’re thinking about an adjustable-rate mortgage versus a fixed rate mortgage, here are some things you need to be aware of.
The first few years of the teaser rate is 3.5 percent and then at the end of the 30-year term the loan is paid off in full. Let’s say it’s a 51 ARM: the five represents the first five years that the interest rate is set and fixed. The one is the frequency at which point the interest rate can change, one meaning every year. So, for the first five years the interest rate is set, and then the remaining 25 years of the 30-year loan the loan is then adjustable, which could adjust each year annually on the remaining 25 years of the duration of the loan. The reason such programs are attractive these days is that they can be as much as 1 percent lower than the average prevailing 30-year fixed rate mortgage. On the $500,000 loan that could result in about $400 a month lower in monthly payment. So, someone on a fixed income, for example, or only needs the loan for a brief period might receive help from an adjustable-rate mortgage. However, if you’re looking at a three-year or a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage, you must qualify at 2 percent above the note rate. So, if the note rate on your 51 ARM, for example, is 4 percent that means you must qualify with a 6 percent interest rate. Same goes if the rate is 4.75 you must qualify at 6.75 percent on the fully amortizing rate. The reason this is pertinent is because if you can’t afford the house and you can only afford the house on an ARM, then you cannot afford the mortgage loan that you’re applying for. In such an example a 30-year fixed might be a better approach considering the debt ratio requirement can be higher. While at the same time 30-year mortgages are under 6 percent for primary homes, with good credit. Remember, as 30-year mortgage rates rise, adjustable-rate mortgage rates also rise in a lagging pattern.
As a result, your debt-to-income ratio might be adversely affected. If you’re going in thinking that you’re going to qualify and get an adjustable-rate mortgage only to find that you don’t qualify even though the monthly payment is several $100 a month lower than the 30-year fixed. That might mean having to get a cosigner, more money down, or pay off consumer debt. The other reality using our example on a 51 ARM: what happens if you can’t refinance after five years? What if you lose your job if interest rates rise, or if values ever drop? You could be left holding the bag in such a scenario. Granted such a scenario is probably very unlikely but still the risk is there, which is why the bank, in exchange for sharing the risk they otherwise take on, supply a lower interest rate on a short-term loan like a 7-year or a 10-year loan. For example, you qualify at the note rate but you’re not qualifying at 2 percent above the note rate like you are on a 3 year or a 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage. If you have 30 percent down or more, savings in the bank, have a good cash position behind you, and you’re strongly backed financially; an ARM could be a good financial move. However, if your credit score is not good, say under 700, and you don’t have the big down payment or the extra savings in the bank and adjustable-rate mortgage could be a risky situation.
If you have a long-term plan for that house in mind, and you’re not sure how long you’re going to need the money for. A fixed rate mortgage could be a better option. However, if you only need the money for a brief period and/or you might be selling the house within the first five years an ARM could be potentially a better solution. If you’re thinking about getting a mortgage or learning the intricacies of what mortgage loan is best suited to your financial situation start today by getting a no-cost loan quote!
Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.
