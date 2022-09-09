Inflation is hitting consumers right and left. Seems like everything is going up these days and one of the most expensive types of debt has just got even more expensive: consumer loans. If you have consumer loans including student loans, personal loans, even a home equity line of credit, or credit cards expect the costs on such obligations to rise. Here are ideas you might want to consider as relates to combining your debt for payment relief.
The Federal Reserve just increased the Fed funds rate 75 basis points. That has made mortgage rates improve as corporate money is now costing more. This led to bond market improvement driving mortgage rates down. A 30-year mortgage rates with good credit are no longer in the high 6 percent. Based on that, you might want to rethink about combining your debt into a fixed rate, new, first mortgage. Here is the conundrum that homeowners face. A 3 percent mortgage on their first that they got years ago, credit cards, car loans and other obligations all strain the family budget. The options are a new first mortgage, giving up that low rate into today’s prevailing fixed rate mortgage, going into a home equity line of credit which is continuing to rise, or getting a fixed rate second.
Added things to consider are home equity lines of credit and fixed rate second mortgages are no longer tax deductible. A first mortgage to combine and or cash out to pay off debt is still tax deductible. The payment on a home equity line of credit is interest only and essentially, it’s a giant credit card tied to your home. It reports to the credit bureaus the same way which means if you max out your home equity line of credit, which could hurt your credit score in the same way maxed out credit card balances do. So, should you combine your mortgage? Get rid of your first mortgage in the threes, pay off all your consumer debt, save $100s a month, and go into a 5 percent loan on a first mortgage? It’s possible that it could make sense. After all, 5 percent is a lot better than 6.5 percent which is where mortgage rates were just 60 days ago. As a result, know that this is a temporary situation in the markets right now as it relates to inflation. Meaning if you did consolidate into your first mortgage you could always refinance in the future again when rates come down. Notice it’s when rates come down not if rates come down.
Let’s take a pause and we rewind the clock before the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates on average from 2009 all the way through early 2020 on average were between 4-5.25 percent on a fixed rate mortgage. Interest rate in that range is more indicative of where rates will drop to when this inflation cycle ultimately ends. Based on that you should make an aspiration as to whether cash out refinancing into a new first mortgage would be beneficial or not. Consider this if everything right now is rising including home equity line of credits, a home equity line of credit today will cost you more in the future. A home equity line of credit is a variable rate mortgage when compared against a fixed rate mortgage where you could effectively fix your payment and fix your costs. Look at it like this, you can take out a 30-year fixed rate mortgage to combine your debt, cash out, and fix your payments. If you sign up for a home equity line of credit, you’re essentially signing up for uncertainty particularly if you draw on that and incur a balance as a result. You are understanding that correctly. A home equity line of credit is an uncertainty, and it is a rising cost situation.
When you’re looking at the overall balance sheet of your monthly budget and you’re looking at food costs, gas costs, and every other cost in your life that also is unstable and rising. Why sign up for a home equity line of credit which also will add to the future erosion of your income? Remember when costs rise you see less of your monthly income. It still costs you to live and in an inflationary environment it costs you more as a result. Whereas in a fixed rate mortgage its one less thing to have to worry about in the broader sense of your household budget.
Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.
