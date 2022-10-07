For many, the idea of buying a home is the American dream. The house that you’re looking to purchase for the next family chapter needs to be affordable and justifiable within your monthly budget. Here are things to consider in today’s present real estate market and how you can use those to your financial advantage as it relates to buying a family home.
It’s no surprise interest rates have risen and for many families who were previously pre-approved, it’s a little bit of shell shock for the same price pre-approval to have payment be a few $100 per month more. While that is correct letting market change dictate what you do might not be the best strategy. When interest rates rise as they’ve done in this year 2022 that removes your competition from the market. Less competition means less demand means more supply, and more supply means you can negotiate on a house far easier than you could in months past. That $450,000 house that you’re interested in purchasing had ten other offers associated with it six months ago and went to $560,000 due to demand, now you can get that same house for $425,000. When interest rates rise you can offset the higher interest rates by having your real estate agent negotiate a lower purchase price on the house. Let’s say that you were pre-approved at 3.5 percent on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage six months ago. Now that 30-year mortgage for the same purchase price, same down payment, and same loan amount is now 6 percent. Now your payments are $300 a month more. If your agent can negotiate $25,000 off the purchase price of the house, they just bought you your $300 a month of payment. Yes, your interest rate is higher, but your total monthly payment would be equivalent to what it would be by paying more for the house with a lower interest rate. Purchase price negotiation on the house can offset the higher monthly payment.
Therefore, it’s critical to work with a local realtor and a local loan officer who understand the market and can best advise you about your options. That’s not to mention the fact that interest rates are likely going to come down in the next couple of years. Affording you the ability to not only purchase the house and get a lower locked-in tax rate but also line you up for subsequent savings in the future by a refinance down the line. In such a scenario you would be able to trade in a 6 percent interest rate for something more attractive like 5 percent or lower. When interest rates go back to those levels which by the way they were at for several years before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. This is something to consider as it relates to your spending power and options that are available to you as an informed buyer trying to get the most bang for your buck.
It begins with a conversation with your real estate agent or lender. In the beginning, find your goals and then talk to a quality lender who can accurately walk you through what all of this will look like for your home purchase about your monthly budget. If you’re looking for a mortgage to get pre-qualified for a home or just want to understand what you can afford start today by getting a no-cost loan quote!
Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.
