For borrowers who are military veterans, the change to VA loans that recently has taken place can be immensely beneficial, if you have a VA mortgage on your house, and if you’re interested in using VA financing to accomplish your goals as it pertains to refinancing.
The Department of Veteran’s Affairs recently announced a change to VA loans. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a change to VA loans that was always 100 percent financing. In other words, prior to the pandemic, you could get VA financing up to a 100 percent loan to value. The 100 percent financing could be used to pay off debt to do home improvement, to lower your interest rate, or to accomplish your financial goals on a VA mortgage. The previous loan did not have to be VA. The previous loan could have been anything if you were eligible with your VA entitlement. Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the VA loan had a change from 100 to 90 percent. This means, for example, if your house was worth $500,000 before the pandemic you could do up to a $500,000 new VA mortgage. Then when the pandemic transpired, that limit was changed to $450,000. That same example $50,000, 10 percent equity would have to be in position 90 percent financing after the refinance was complete. Well now it’s 2022, and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs has reinstated the 100 percent loan to value cash out guideline for qualified VA military borrowers. This change reinstates the old guidelines that were previously in place prior to the pandemic that allows for up to 100 percent financing for any purpose for owner occupied residential homes. This change coupled with today’s low interest rates could align nicely with families desiring to borrow money using their VA loan building as it relates to their home mortgage financing.
If you’re a military veteran and have questions about VA loans and whether you may or may not qualify for such financing; work with an experienced lender who can walk you through the intricacies of the intricacies of VA financing and how it can be woven into your short term and long-term financial family goals.
Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.
