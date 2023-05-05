My wife and I have two children, two daughters. We love them equally and want only the best for them. To be healthy, to be happy, to find their purpose in life and fulfill all their dreams and wishes. We want them to have the advantage of a college education and to choose a successful career that will provide for them, the kind of lifestyle they want out of life. We want only the best for them. But, of course, we want a life for ourselves as well.
I remember watching All in the Family as a kid. My grandparents loved that show, and I would sit with them with tears running down my face from laughing so hard. Carroll O’Conner’s character was priceless as Archie Bunker.
I know now why Archie was so cranky! His children wouldn’t leave! I see friends and family with kids well into their twenties still living at home, some with families of their own all under the same roof! Wow! How do they do it? Better yet, why do they do it?
Things happen. I understand that. Kids lose their jobs, get divorced, run into financial hardships, miss Mommy and Daddy. I get that. What I don’t get is when two, three, and four years later – they’re still there! I have read my Parenting Owner’s Manual cover to cover, and nowhere does it say, “Be prepared, your kids may never leave”!
There are healthy compromises – One is called the Granny Unit, now called an ADU. If a parent finds their child returning to the nest and there is a U-Haul truck returning with them, having an ADU on the property may be the answer. Check with your local county offices and see if your property can take a second unit. Granny Units may be restricted by size if the zoning allows for a second unit on the property. If your property is on a septic system, that may pose additional investigating to see if your system can take another bedroom.
Plan “B” may be looking for a multi-unit property. Country properties tend to offer these options more than rural residential unless you are talking about homes with attached units. Rural residential units can have separate entrances and may even have separate addresses and utility meters for convenience.
These are just thoughts to take care of your children if they ever find the need to come home. If not, I would suggest rekeying the house, turning off all the lights, and keeping the shades drawn until they stop pounding on the door!
Ken Schrier is a licensed Realtor and owner of RE/MAX Marketplace and serves all of Sonoma County. He can be reached by cell at 707-529-4819, by email at KennethSchrier@gmail.com, by his website at www.KenSchrier.com.
