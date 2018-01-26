Zinfandel & seared polenta with mushrooms

Seared polenta rounds with mushrooms and caramelized onions

Servings: 5

1 large yellow onion, sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 tablespoon olive oil, plus additional for searing

1/4 cup vegetable stock

10 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced pepper, to taste

1 pouch SEEDS OF CHANGE Organic Mushroom Simmer Sauce

1 tube (18 ounces) prepared organic polenta

10 teaspoons shaved Parmigiano cheese

fresh parsley

Caramelize onions

Heat butter and 1/2 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat until hot. Add sliced onions to butter mixture and stir gently to coat. Spread onions in one layer, and cook until golden brown and caramelized, stirring every 5 minutes for about 40 minutes, or until caramelized.

Once caramelized, add vegetable stock to deglaze pan and scrape browned bits. Add mushrooms and garlic, and season, to taste, with pepper. Cook until mushrooms are browned and tender. Stir in mushroom sauce, lower heat and bring to slow simmer.

Cut polenta tube into eight even rounds. Sear polenta rounds in bit of olive oil and season each side with pepper. Cook until polenta is golden brown on each side, about 4-5 minutes per side. Transfer to plates.

Spoon mushroom mixture over polenta rounds and top with 2 teaspoons Parmigiano cheese per serving and fresh parsley.