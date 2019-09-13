Zero Waste Sonoma and Bye-Bye mattress team up

The Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye-Bye Mattress Program and Zero Waste Sonoma Are coming together for a free three-day mattress collection event in Rohnert Park for Sonoma County residents.

Only mattresses and box springs that are not excessively damaged, wet or soiled will be accepted at no-cost for recycling. Three-unit max per vehicle.

Up to 80 percent of a mattress can be recycled. Foam, steel, wood and cotton and other fibers from old mattresses can be turned into everyday products such as carpet padding, appliances, biomass fuel and more.

The following items will not be accepted. Severely damaged, wet, twisted, frozen or soiled mattresses or box springs. Items infested with bed bugs, mattress pads or toppers, sleeping bags, pillows, car beds, juvenile products such as carriages, baskets, cribs, bassinets, dressing tales, strollers and playpens or their pads will not be accepted. Also not accepted are water beds, camping air mattresses, fold-out sofa beds and futons and furniture.

For more information on the event and mattress recycling, visit ByeByeMattress.com.