‘Yummy’ sweets, ribbon cutting

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce had a ‘yummy’ After Hours Mixer and Ribbon Cutting at Your Sweet Expectations with owner Carolyn Besse. Your Sweet Expectations, gourmet dessert bakery creating custom theme and specialty cakes, is located at 8099 La Plaza in Cotati. Each delightful cake, cookie and signature dessert is a work of art, from its attractive, elegant design, to the moist, mouth-watering taste of the cake. Pictured is owner Carolyn Besse and her staff, Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Pam Stafford and Rohnert Park Chamber Staff Lisa Orloff and Cindy Antonetti. Photo courtesy of RP Chamber