Summer continues to be a busy time for SAY! Our youth work crews are actively contributing to the beauty of our regional parks, our school-based mental health clinicians are gearing up to serve more than 30 schools next month, and we are safely housing 100 young people every night.

On a more somber note, last month we learned that youth homelessness increased by 29% in Sonoma County. The 2019 Point-in-Time Homeless Census and Survey also revealed that young people are the most unsheltered homelessness population - 93% will sleep outside tonight, vulnerable and alone.

We know there is hard work ahead of us to combat this growing crisis in our community. But with support from caring advocates like you, I know we can make a life-changing difference for these vulnerable youth.

Read on for more updates from SAY and how you can help support our young people!