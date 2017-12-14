Young and old alike participate in community art project

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

Visitors to Cotati’s Shop and Stroll on Dec. 2 may have noticed a community art project underway. The piece of art which spanned over two canvases was facilitated by Barbara Golden, owner of the art studio, Barbara Golden’s Comic Workshop, with the hopes of having it displayed at city hall in Cotati and eventually auctioning off the work, having the proceeds going to Sonoma County fire victims.

“The idea for the auction came because of the fire victims,” says Barbara Golden. “We personally know people who lost everything. We have relatives and friends living in Santa Rosa and it came to my mind because of that - how we can help these people besides offering our space.”

Golden, who currently lives in the South Bay but will be moving to Rohnert Park in January, has completed various community art projects for the past two years in Silicon Valley. She first had the idea for such a project for a library festival that wanted an art project. So, she thought she could prep a mural that could then be worked on by whoever wanted to contribute to the project. It was a big success and the artwork was subsequently displayed at the library along with a photo wall of all the local people who participated.

“It’s a really fun thing to do,” says Golden. “I personally support collaborate community art. I’ve done a lot of community art and for this one [in Cotati] I literally had two three-year-olds next to a 75-year old, painting. I just love this.”

Even though Golden has done several of these projects over the past couple years, the Cotati project is the first one she has facilitated with the intention of being a fundraiser.

“It really brings a community together,” says Golden. Over 30 people participated in painting the mural.

Golden is currently communicating with city officials to display the art work in city hall. Most likely it will be displayed after the holidays, since city hall closes Friday, Dec. 15. Until then she hopes to have it exhibited at the Rohnert Park Cotati Library or at Oliver’s Market. Once at city hall, she will work out the details of how to auction off the piece – possibly through having a box displayed next to the piece where interested individuals can submit bids. Silent auction-style, the painting will go to the highest bidder and the proceeds will go to a charitable organization in Sonoma County that is helping fire victims. Like other community art projects Golden has facilitated, this one will also have a photo wall next to it with pictures of everyone who participated in the project.

After Golden moves to Rohnert Park in January, she plans to start teaching art at the Cotati community Center every Friday, starting in February. She teaches 6 to 18-year-olds in comic and cartoon art and instructs in all media except oil, including digital art, watercolors, pencil drawing, professional markers, soft pastels and acrylic painting.