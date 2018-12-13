Community
December 13, 2018
Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society

December 14, 2018

Last month, Arthur Young accepted the position of President of the Rohnert Park Historical Society. He is a life-long resident of Rohnert Park and has a degree in history from Sonoma State University. Former Society President Tim Danesi (on left) welcomed him while at Rohnert Park City Hall. This is also your chance to get involved with the historical society, which is looking for volunteers and new board members. You can reach Arthur Young at 584-7684 (weekday evenings).

Photo courtesy of Leo Tacata.