Yoga for relaxation & healing

For stress reduction, trauma resolution and deep relaxation, sponsored by the Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County. Free for Sonoma County wildfire, smoke, and flood survivors and First Responders, Evacuees and more.... A wildfire survivor is broadly defined as anyone who identifies as being personally affected by Oct. 2017 Sonoma County wildfires. This definition includes but is not limited to anyone who lost their home, business, or loved one (including pet, neighbor, friend, or acquaintance), was evacuated, is a first responder, or feels stress related to past wildfires, smoke, 2018 wildfires or smoke, or nearby or future wildfires. Join us for gentle, beginner-friendly yoga, relaxation, meditation, and mindfulness. Penngrove blue door yoga & wellness, 10101 Main Street in The Grove Center, Penngrove, Ca. Fri.: 12:15-1:15 p.m. Register: blue door yoga & wellness, call 707-242-6206 or stop by Contact: Susi Siebert-Heddy, spsiebert@yahoo.com, 707-343-6333