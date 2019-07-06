Wrong way bicyclist rides into path of SMART train

On June 28 at 6:42 a.m., the Department of Public Safety received a 9-1-1 call of a bicyclist that was struck by the Sonoma Marin Area Rapid Transit (SMART) train at the Golf Course Dr. crossing. Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased male in his 60s approximately 75 yards south of the intersection.

Officers began their investigation and learned that the male was riding his bike west on the south side of Golf Course Dr. He was on the sidewalk and going the wrong way. The train was travelling southbound crossing Golf Course Dr. On board video from the train shows the male riding with his head down, hood over his head and what appears to be headphones on. When the male reached the edge of the tracks, it appears that he notices the train at the last minute and tries to dismount his bicycle to get out of the way. Unfortunately based on the close proximity of the train, the rider was struck and killed. The train operator saw the cyclist entering the intersection and began sounding the horn. According to the operator, the horn was sounding until the point of impact. The investigation also revealed that all the warning devices on the train as well as at the crossing were operational.

Rohnert Park Public Safety, SMART, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department will work together on the investigation.

The bicyclist’s identity will be confirmed by the Sonoma County Coroner.

These incidents are tragic for everyone involved. Unfortunately, the same Public Safety crew that dealt with yesterday’s incident were on scene for this morning’s incident. In addition, the Department sends condolences to the family of the cyclist and the staff involved from SMART.