Writing is powerful

Writing can be a powerful tool for self-discovery and so can Qigong (Chee-gong). Using the knowledge of how to cultivate your body’s energy with easy movements, this class can deepen your writing practice with Qigong, or your Qigong practice with writing, Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m. at the Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove. Whatever level you are at, either creatively or in life, you will walk away from this class with tools to use for both. Body pain or fatigue, mind fatigue, writer’s block and spiritual dryness can hinder the use of our talents. Learn to synchronize with your energy, keeping your body healthy and your inspiration flowing!

Sara Valerio, Qigong Instructor and writer, will teach you simple movements and exercises with the writer in mind but that anybody can benefit from. (TurtleMoonQigong.com)

Nicki Orser will be leading the writing segments of the class. She has a master’s in creative writing and is trained to teach the Amherst Writers and Artists Method, whose philosophy is simply: “Every person is a writer, and every writer deserves a safe environment in which to experiment.” (more information at nickiorser.com)

Register at turtlemoonqigong.com or call Sara at 707-527-6459