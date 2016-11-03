Wouldn’t you just love to skip cold and flu season?

By: Dawn Dolan

Can we just skip “Cold and Flu Season” this year?

Wouldn’t it be great to just treat the windy, rainy damp months ahead as a time of great opportunity and vibrant good health rather than expecting to deal with cold and flu symptoms? It can be just that with a little forethought on our part.

Coughing, sneezing, fevers and low energy are part of our immune system’s way of ridding the body of unwanted microbes. Is there something we can do to keep these unwanted pests at bay as they enter our body and before they have a chance to set up housekeeping and raise generations of new microbe family members?

Consider this to be an opportune moment to be proactive and see a healthy body and mind being yours this fall and winter.

It doesn’t take as much effort as one may think to significantly improve our chances of coming through this time of year with strength and vitality.

Let’s start with something simple. We all know that if you feed houseguests, they are likely to be comfortable and to stay longer. What about those microbes? They positively love refined sugar in any form (white sugar, brown sugar, high fructose corn syrup sugar) and anything that turns to sugar quickly in the body (that would be any refined carbohydrates, especially anything made from grains).

A donut would be their ideal food. If you eat these foods only once in a while, these pests will not be so happy. A daily diet of them would make these guests thrive!

Let’s support our immune system with the fuel it likes when in action. A good quality Echinacea product along with a whole food Vitamin C Complex and a natural food-based form of Zinc taken in small amounts over the course of time is most helpful. Eating foods on a daily basis that support our digestion and detox pathways is a good idea.

Raw vegetables and fermented foods help build the digestive flora and cruciferous vegetables help the liver with its detox duties. If we eat what supports us and avoid what toxifies us, this will go a long way in helping us to thrive.

Don’t forget this simple idea that most of us are very casual about. Do you remember what your mother always told you about washing your hands? Yes, we are all taught to wash our hands before eating and after using the bathroom, but what about when out in public places touching things that we all share like benches, shopping carts and pens? With just a small amount of attention, we can avoid touching our faces when out and about. A few extra hand washings wouldn’t hurt either. Take a little extra care and be well this season.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN has been a practitioner of Jin Shin Jyutsu since 1990 and of Acupoint Integrative Testing since 2004, a specialized modality developed by a microbiologist for ascertaining nutritional needs, boosting immune function and balancing hormones. She is a strong advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.