Would you like to shop for the Cottage families?

Move in Day is just around the corner for the 9 Sonoma Wildfire Cottage families! Would you like to help with a few select home goods, to provide an extra special 'Welcome Home' to these families? Please take a look at the list of household items needed below!

Donations can be dropped off at the Habitat for Humanity Sonoma County's administration office in Santa Rosa (at the 1030 Center Drive entrance) during office hours, Mon.–Fri. between 9-4. Please drop off donations by Fri., Oct. 25.

Thank you for your support!