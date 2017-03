By: Cliff Mills

The 24 Hours of LeMons returns to Sonoma Raceway this weekend, March 25-26, for the first of two visits to Sonoma Valley in 2017. All manner of cars and competitors participate over the weekend in cars that are worth $500 or less. Safety equipment for the driver and car are not included in the $500 price cap. Spectators are welcome to witness the race on the 12-turn road course.

