Workshops for Parents

Starting August 17th with the initial class, Verity will be offering a monthly class focused on "Parenting a Child Who Has Experienced Trauma." This is a monthly skills and support group for parents. The class can be facilitated in English, Spanish, or both languages, depending on the need that month.

Children who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse deserve extra support. Parents and caregivers also deserve support and guidance to nurture their children, families, and themselves.

This monthly skills and support group for parents and caregivers will address:

Supporting your child through healing from trauma can feel overwhelming. Help is available. You are not alone. Join us August 17th from 4-5 p.m. at the Verity main office - 835 Piner Rd. Suite D for this free monthly group.