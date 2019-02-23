News Briefs
February 23, 2019
More Stories
Work from home scams

February 22, 2019

It is becoming more common for people to look for ways to supplement their income, and job listings for “work from home” jobs are becoming more popular because they are so convenient. Scammers already know this and they use this knowledge to target their victims. There are some easy ways to spot this scam early. If the “company” offers high pay for very little work, or doesn’t require any previous experience, it may be a scam. Be especially cautious of employers who require you to pay for training up front with the promise of paying you back once you start the job. Conduct research on every employer you are considering. Sometimes, newspapers or websites may unknowingly share advertisements for services that are actually listed by scammers. Report these directly to the website or newspaper, as well as the Better Business Bureau, the Federal Trade Commission, and your state’s Attorney General. 

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. 

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 and speak to a volunteer specially trained in spotting scams.