Women’s Soccer picked to finish second in 2017 CCAA race

The Sonoma State University women’s soccer team is predicted to finish second in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) standings in 2017, according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches that was announced by the conference office Tuesday. The Seawolves, who are nationally-ranked at No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Top 25 Preseason Poll, also finished second in the CCAA last season with a 10-1-1 mark in conference play, qualifying for the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Reigning CCAA champion UC San Diego is the unanimous favorite to again capture the conference title, tallying 144 total points and 12 first-place votes. Sonoma State notched 128 points and Cal Poly Pomona garnered 104 points and the other first-place vote, edging Cal State L.A. with 103 points.

The Seawolves return six starters from a year ago, including four All-CCAA selections — junior Miriam Bloom and seniors Sara Van Wagoner, Cecilia Sifuentes and Katie Mohr. In 2016, Sonoma State went 12-3-3, marking the fifth straight season with double-digit victories. In fact, head coach Emiria Salzmann Dunn has gone 77-26-15 in six seasons with the Seawolves, including a 56-15-10 record against conference foes.

Sonoma State will kick off the 2017 regular season in Arcata at the Lumberjack Classic against Fresno Pacific on Aug. 31 at 1 p.m. The Seawolves home opener is set for Sept. 7 against Dixie State at 5:00 pm.

The 2017 CCAA Women’s Soccer Championship will continue its six-team format with first round contests played at campus sites on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Semifinal and Final rounds will be held at Triton Stadium in La Jolla and are set for Friday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Nov. 5, respectively. The winner of the CCAA Women’s Soccer Championship will earn the Conference’s automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA Division II West Regional.