March 16, 2019
Women in dentistry

By: Jamie Sahouria
March 15, 2019

Since there are two days in March that resonate with women and with dentists and since I happen to be both a woman and a dentist, I thought I’d spend some time writing about women in dentistry. Dentist Day and Women’s Day were March 6 and 8, respectively. Women in dentistry have come far and it all started with a determined woman named Lucy Hobbs. 

In 1866, Hobbs was the first woman to earn a degree in dentistry. Her path was not an easy one. In 1861, she tried to enroll in medical school, but she was refused. She was accepted into dentistry at the Ohio College of Dental Surgery. She had already been practicing dentistry on her own for some years, a common practice at the time, and so the school only required her to attend one session before she graduated.

In 1890, Ida Gray Nelson graduated from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry becoming the first African-American woman to earn a dental degree. She not only crossed the gender barrier but also the racial one. 

Many innovations in dentistry can be attributed to women. If you know someone with dentures, or have them yourself, you can thank Sister Tabitha Babbitt as the pioneer of a new technique for creating false teeth.

If you have ever gotten a dental cap or a crown, you can thank innovator Elizabeth Morey who wished to avoid extracting teeth in the 19th century, unlike most of her counterparts at the time.

And, then there’s floss. It was Marion Donovan who invented what was known as the DentalLoop, an innovation on the already invented floss. The floss in a loop shape which helps patients with manual dexterity issues. This was eventually was re-invented to become a floss pick or floss stick.

Times sure have changed, but the perseverance of women in dentistry has not. According to the American Dental Association, in 1978, 15.9 percent of first-year dental students were women. In 2014 findings from the Survey of Dental Practice showed that figure to be 47.7 percent. These days, dental school classes are made up of upwards of 50 percent women. It is great to see these numbers trend higher as more women join a great profession. 

Dr. Jamie Sahouria is Rohnert Park’s only full time, board certified pediatric dentist. She works at 1303 Medical Center Drive, where she and partner doctors provide dental care and braces for kids and adults. Dr. Jamie is a Rohnert Park native and is a proud graduate of The Ranch. She can be reached via her website at www.BrushFlosssSmile.com