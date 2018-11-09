Woman stabbed on west side of RP

A woman was found bleeding while sitting in her car that was parked at Redwood Creek Apartments, 560 R. P. Expressway last Saturday.

Police say the woman was found with a stab wound to her chest. The woman told officers that an unknown man had stabbed her in the chest when he asked her for cigarettes and was told she did not have any. The man then fled in an unknown direction, He was described as a short, white male with curly dark hair. At the moment it is not clear if the stabbing suspect knew the woman. Rohnert Park police said the woman was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The RPDS does not feel the community is at any risk.

Anyone with any information is requested to call the Rohnert Park Investigation Bureau at 707-584-2630.