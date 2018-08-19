Wit and witticism

By: Irene Hilsendager

To Ponder

What if everyone drove a red car, what would we have? A red carnation.

Giant oak trees started out as little nuts that held their ground.

If you throw a red ball into the Blue Danube, what will it become? Wet.

When is it bad luck for a black cat to follow you? When you are the mouse.

How do you know if a cat burglar has been in your house? If the cat is missing.

Why don’t chickens have trunks? Because they never go on vacation.

What begins and ends with “e.” but has only one letter? An envelope.

If birds that fly over the sea are seagulls, then birds that fly over the bay are bay gulls?

How many coins can you put into an empty piggy bank? Only one, after that it is no longer empty.