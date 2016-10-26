Winning ways continue for SSU women’s soccer team

Dayna Dolcini and Madison Minton scored the first goals of their respective Sonoma State careers to lift the No. 22 Sonoma State women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Stanislaus State on a warm Sept. 25 afternoon at Warrior Stadium in Turlock.

The Seawolves have won six straight matches, improving to 6-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, and are now unbeaten in their last 17 regular season conference games (15-0-2) dating back to their final regular season contest in 2014.

SSU 2, Cal State East Bay 0

Sara Van Wagoner broke a scoreless tie in the 64th minute off of an assist by Katie Mohr. Mohr wanting to score one of her own crushed one to the net under seven minutes later as the Seawolves cruised to their third straight 2-0 victory, and fifth consecutive victory overall, this time at the mercy of host Cal State East Bay on September 23 in Hayward.