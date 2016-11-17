Winning photographs

University Elementary First Grader Kali Wilson is seen next to the photographs she entered in the PTA art competition themed “Reflections, What’s Your Story?” The picture on her right titled “Fun Life” is one she took at her favorite park with her grandpa Jim. The one to her left, “Rainbow Glow,” she took hiding under her blanket with a light shining through, because she says, “when I am under my blanket I feel warm and safe”. “Rainbow Glow” won first place in its category and will move on to the next level of competition, which is district-wide.