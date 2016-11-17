Wine pairing

By: Jeff James

Pinot Gris and bacon and cheddar green bean casserole

I’m sure that most everyone who has tried green bean casserole at a holiday meal has enjoyed it, and I am certain that adding bacon and cheddar cheese to this comfort food can only make it better. Add to that an offering of well-crafted Pinot Gris and a group of people that are happy to be together and you are practically guaranteed of having a wonderful time.

Pinot Gris, which is also referred to as Pinot Grigio, is a single grape varietal which can produce a fairly wide range of wine styles, depending on where it is grown and how it is treated in the winery. This versatile grape is grown commercially in many places around the globe, including Italy, France, Germany, South America, South Africa, Australia, Oregon and California. Some very fine examples are grown and produced right here in Sonoma County.

In order to craft a satisfactory pairing with this month’s green bean casserole recipe, I would suggest passing over the least expensive Pinot Gris wines available on your local store shelves. These mass-produced offerings will likely be a bit flabby and lack the proper level of acid you will desire to work with the richness from the cheese, cream of mushroom soup and milk in the recipe. If the label names a fairly generic source for the grapes, such as “California” or “South Australia,” and sells for eight or ten dollars per bottle, you will likely be disappointed with the match. Spend a few dollars more to purchase a wine which will have the complexity and structure to enhance the dish. As well as the acidity mentioned above, you will want a wine with enough depth to match up to the warm notes from the black pepper and onions, and to play well with the smokiness from the bacon.

Live it up a little this holiday season – enjoy the classic foods that come around this time of year and select wines that will enhance the meals and improve the atmosphere at your gatherings – and take a moment to be grateful for all of the wonderful things that we get to enjoy because we live where we do. Cheers!

Jeff James is the founder and co-owner, with his wife Judy, of Stony Point Vineyard and James Family Cellars. Their Cotati vineyard and winery have consistently produced award-winning wines. Jeff can be reached at info@JamesFamilyCellars.com or www.JamesFamilyCellars.com.