Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications

The Wine Business Institute (WBI) in the School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University (SSU) announced it is accepting applications for its popular Certificate in Wine Entrepreneurship. The strategy-focused certificate program is available only on a biennial basis, and is designed to provide wine business principals and aspiring owners the time and guided focus to create a business plan that ensures success. The eight-week program is led by Dr. Anisya Fritz, owner of Lynmar Estate Winery. The Certificate in Wine Entrepreneurship is open to the public and is scheduled to run February 21, 2019 through April 11, 2019. Early bird pricing of $1,100 is available through February 7, 2019.

More on the program: http://sbe.sonoma.edu/wine-entrepreneurship.

For more information about the Certificate in Wine Entrepreneurship and our other certificate and degree programs, visit http://sbe.sonoma.edu/winebiz or call (707) 664-3235. The Wine Business Institute is an education and research institute of the School of Business and Economics (SBE) at Sonoma State University (SSU). SSU is the first institution of higher learning in the U.S. to offer professional certificates and degrees specializing in the business of wine. The SBE is the first school of business in the world to offer an executive-level wine business degree.