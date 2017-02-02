Wine Business Institute announces spring slate

The Wine Business Institute (WBI) at Sonoma State University (SSU) announced the spring schedule of professional programs for the wine industry, including the online Certificate in Wine Business Management. The first of four required courses began Thursday, Feb. 2; the Certificate in Direct-to-Consumer Sales and Certificate in Wine Business Finance and Accounting, with core and elective seminars begin March 16-17, respectively and the Certificate in Wine Business Entrepreneurship beginning March 15.

The spring schedule is highlighted by the new Seminars Scholarship, a $1,200 need-based grant for students pursuing or interested in pursuing a professional certificate with the Wine Business Institute. The scholarship is funded by an anonymous member of the WBI Board of Directors. Application deadline for the new scholarship is Feb. 10.

“Investments in Wine Business Institute programs are investments in the global wine industry’s next generation of leaders. This kind of support energizes what we do in the classroom and in the vineyard, and expands access to a slate of programs that help wine business veterans and industry newcomers advance their credibility and expertise,” said Ray Johnson, WBI executive director.

WBI awards more than $40,000 in scholarships each year in support of career advancement and educational accomplishment to offset costs of tuition, books, fees, housing, and other expenses. For more information about the new Seminars Scholarship and other Wine Business scholarships, or Wine Business certificates and degree programs, please call (707) 664-3235, email winebiz@sonoma.edu,or visit www.sonoma.edu/winebiz.