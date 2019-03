She may not be on the pitcher’s mound, but Zoey Dolcini of the Rohnert Park Girls’ Softball Association Seawolves T-ball team, winds up to throw the ball to home base during their game against the Cardinals. The teams played against each other Sat., March 16 at Magnolia Park. All the teams are on a break the week of March 18 due to spring break, games will resume Mon., March 25.

Photo by Jane Peleti