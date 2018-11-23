Sportsman's Report: Will rain bring mushrooms?

By: Bill Hanson

Let’s hope you have or will be able to take a turkey this season, the ‘storm’ should help the hunt, for turkey and waterfowl. Looking to next year, the early season surf fishing starts in Feb. and the spring tides are usually good beginning in March or April. It is almost too late to apply for out of state deer hunting. Many states require applications in Dec. for a fall hunt, check out the state’s department of fish and game web site for details.

If the rains are substantial we should get a flush of wild mushrooms. The Bolete season kind of flopped, the big rain in early Oct. brought on a few but then the door shut and we went back to Indian summer weather. Next up would be Candy Caps, Chanterelle and the spicy Matsutaki mushroom that likes a mix of Oak and Madrone trees. The mistake newbies make is in picking a Russala which can be like eating the box the mushroom came in, although there are some Russala that will make you ill. The Matsutaki has a pleasant odor like those little cinnamon toothpicks from the candy shop. Oddly many people cannot smell anything and others swear the odor is identical to dirty socks. This might slow down the quest for the fabled ‘Matsi’.

The Sportsmen’s Warehouse, next door to In and Out Burgers, is offering a free crabbing lesson Dec. 1 to teach you how to fish from a boat or shore. This is a very fun sport for the family, in between checking your pots, bottom fishing from a pier or from your boat is open, as is throwing rocks at the waves or running with a stick. Call them at (707) 585-1500 or check out their web site or on Facebook for details. There are a number of fishing charter boats who routinely drop pots on the way out to fish.

