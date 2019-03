The Rohnert Park Girls’ Softball Association started their season by playing some Friday Night Lights March 8 at Magnolia Park. Callie West, 5, of the t-ball Ducks team, makes a big swing during their game against the Bears. RPGSA hit-a-thon and opening day will be held at Magnolia Park Sat, March 30 starting at 9 a.m.

Photo by Jane Peleti