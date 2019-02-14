Wildlife Rescue relies on interns

Wildlife Rescue is an organization that relies on interns during baby season. The students who walk through our doors are pursuing careers related to wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, education, conservation, biology, research and so forth. As you can see, they will be quite valuable to the future of our wild neighbors. They help staff with many tasks including medicating animals, feeding babies, rescues and tons of cleaning!

Being a non-profit organization, we are unable to pay interns for the amazing work they do. Many interns come to the area specifically for this work opportunity. Some of our past interns have come from as far away as France! Since we already provide temporary housing for thousands of animals that are sick or injured each year, we are unable to house interns.

As you know, Sonoma County is extremely expensive, especially for students building experience in unpaid internships. We are reaching out to individuals who may be able to house an intern for the summer; ideally, we are looking for a commute of under an hour with a host who can provide free housing. Summer internships are usually two and one half months long and range from May to Sept., depending on the availability of each intern.

We will be conducting a detailed interview with each intern who needs housing to establish the integrity and specific needs of each student. We have found over the past eight years of working with these eager young people that they have each been unique and enjoyable to work with. We have never had anyone we were uncomfortable with.

It is with this knowledge of our past interns and knowing that we have amazing supporters like you that we feel sure we can find a good match for all of our interns who have housing needs. If you are unable to house interns for the summer, we would still appreciate your help. Please consider donating a gift card of any value you are comfortable with: from a local restaurant, a card for groceries, or a gas card to help with the cost of fuel when driving to and from work. These students work so hard and would appreciate anything you have to offer.

Just to show our sincere appreciation, anyone who contributes a gift of $20 or more will be granted a free tour of our beautiful wildlife center. The free tour is good for one person at any of our regularly scheduled Sat. tours in 2019. Tours are offered at 2 p.m. Oct.-April and at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. May-Sept. It might even be possible for the student you are supporting to take you on the tour! If you can provide housing for an intern this year, please let us know.If you can donate money or a gift card to help interns pay for food, gas and other essentials, please read the following instructions: Monetary donations can be made online with a credit card, debit card, or PayPal account. Checks or gift cards can be mailed to our PO Box (no cash, please), Sonoma County Wildlife RescuePO Box 448, Cotati, Ca. 94931. For more information, call 707-992-0274.