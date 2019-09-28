Real Estate
September 28, 2019
Why waiting for mortgage rates to get better is a losing proposition

By: Scott Sheldon
September 27, 2019

Purchasing or refinancing a house for many families is a staple of the American Dream. One of the best ways to gauge affordability is getting a good interest rate which is a function of your total monthly mortgage payment…

Mortgage rates change based on the trading of mortgage-backed securities. The 10-year treasury is a good indicator of what mortgage rates are doing, but truly the best barometer is the trading of mortgage-backed securities on Wall Street.

Let’s say you are wrapped around the axle when purchasing a house and it means the difference between being able to perform on a certain house in a certain neighborhood which means many future happy memories and family dreams versus a smudging difference in interest rate. When push comes to shove is a tiny smudge in an interest rate really that meaningful to you? If it is okay, but it becomes a cost-benefit what’s more important to me- my future happy family memories in this property or a tiny difference in rate?

When refinancing let’s say you’re saving $400 a month refinancing your house; same scenario and you’re going to give up $400 a month for example in order to gain another $50 of what may or may not come based on what the market may or may not do? A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush or however that saying goes.

The rate is important, however the ability to have a mortgage payment that you can afford in unison with your budget, income and other expenses should be the driver of your decision to purchase that house or refinance your mortgage. Don’t chase over dollars to get dimes especially when there’s no dimes to pick up.

We don’t know what interest rates are going to do going forward. No one does. All we can do is make a decision with the information that we have right here right now today. The question is getting an affordable mortgage with what availability is now worth it? Is there a net tangible benefit to you and if there is, does it fit within your budget? Don’t be focused on an interest rate which may or may not come back knowing that the lender might be able to just refinance you for a little or no cost in the future if interest rates get to that level down the line.

 

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.